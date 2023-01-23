Goole gas explosion: Man in court after house destroyed in gas blast
- Published
A man has appeared in court after a gas explosion destroyed a terraced house in East Yorkshire.
Nobody was injured in the blast at the property on Marlborough Avenue in Goole at about 01:00 GMT on Sunday.
Wayne Vines, of Marlborough Avenue, appeared at Hull Magistrates' Court charged with criminal damage and recklessly endangering life.
Mr Vines, 56, did not enter a plea and was remanded in custody to appear at Hull Crown Court on 20 February.
Jonathan Kirk, who saw the explosion as he drove along the street, said he smelled gas after the blast and tried to wake neighbours to warn them.
"I heard the explosion and thought it was my tyre. I then saw the explosion and thought: 'Is that real?'," he said.
The DJ was dropping off a friend on a nearby street when he saw the damage, capturing the fire on his dash camera.
Emergency services put a cordon in place and the incident was brought under control by midday, police said.
Det Con Andrew Johnson said: "I would like to thank the local community for their patience whilst we dealt with the incident. Their understanding is very much appreciated."
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.