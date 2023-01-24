Barton upon Humber: Man, 72, dies after two-car crash on A1077
A 72-year-old driver has died more than a week after a crash between two vehicles in North Lincolnshire.
The man was driving a VW Passat which was in collision with a black Volvo on the A1077 near Barton upon Humber at 16:50 GMT on 11 January, police said.
He was thought to have suffered only minor injuries but died in hospital on 20 January, Humberside Police said.
The force said anyone who saw the collision, or who has dashcam footage from that time, should get in touch.
