Grimsby school installs CCTV to crack down on dangerous parking
- Published
A council says it is stepping up efforts to prevent dangerous parking outside schools in North East Lincolnshire.
CCTV was installed at Signhills Academy in Cleethorpes last year, with more than 50 drivers issued with fines of £70 between September and December.
North East Lincolnshire Council said it had proved to be an effective deterrent.
The scheme has now been extended to Old Clee Primary Academy in Grimsby.
Councillor Ron Shepherd, portfolio holder for safer and stronger communities, said he was pleased to see the scheme being rolled out more widely.
"Schools should be a place that children can go in and out of safely and with relative ease, but vehicles blocking access and traffic being backed up can cause lots of problems.
"By rolling this approach out to more schools in our area, we are making sure that the school gates are once again a safe space for children."
He said the authority had issued 43 warning letters after the cameras were installed in October, with only three penalty notices issued since enforcement began in January.
That showed the scheme was working, he said.
Katie Hall, Old Clee assistant head teacher, said the school had previously had issues with parents parking on the yellow lines and turning in the road.
"We've had several near misses, especially on dark mornings," she said.
Ms Hall said she appreciated parents were sometimes in a rush to drop their children off, but the school's priority had to be safety.
"We've got to think about our children, other parents, staff and local residents," she said.
The scheme was widely welcomed by parents who spoke to BBC Look North, with one calling for it to be extended to include nearby streets.
"It's just ridiculous - it is dangerous for children in the morning because cars are all over the place," she said.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.