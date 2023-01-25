Barton upon Humber: Police name man, 72, who died after crash
A 72-year-old man who died over a week after a crash involving two vehicles in North Lincolnshire has been named.
Geoffrey Ellis was driving a VW Passat which was in collision with a black Volvo on the A1077 near Barton upon Humber at 16:50 GMT on 11 January.
Mr Ellis, from New Holland, was thought to have suffered only minor injuries, but died in hospital on 20 January.
Humberside Police has appealed for an off-duty nurse who was thought to have helped at the scene to get in touch.
The force also asked for anyone with relevant dashcam footage to come forward.
