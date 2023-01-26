Hull residents help to decide locations for PlayZone pitches
People in Hull are being invited to suggest locations for multi-use sports pitches.
The PlayZone Programme provides pitches suitable for a range of sports.
Hull City Council has appealed for help to identify the best locations for them.
Councillor Julia Conner said: "We need to understand how many PlayZones might be required, how people want to use them and for what activity, as well as which barriers they are experiencing."
PlayZones are suitable for football, netball, rugby, cricket, hockey and basketball, the council said.
The programme's main funder, the Football Foundation, has identified four groups facing the greatest inequalities in physical activity.
They include people in lower socio-economic groups, women and girls, disabled people and those with long-term health conditions, and ethnically diverse communities.
Ms Conner, portfolio holder for parks and open spaces, added: "We would like to speak to a wide range of people in Hull and particularly anyone that would consider themselves as being in one of the above groups.
"We would love to have enough feedback to influence the programme in the future and ensure that any new or refurbished facility reflects what is needed in our communities."
The council said "community engagement" will take place over the coming weeks, with dates and locations to be confirmed.
Views can also be submitted via the council's website.
