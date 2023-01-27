Arrest after woman sexually assaulted in Hull street
A man has been arrested on suspicion of sexual assault after a woman was attacked in Hull.
The woman was grabbed by a man as she walked along New Bridge Road and dragged into Rustenburg Street at about 19:30 GMT on 20 January.
She fought him off, escaped and raised the alarm.
Humberside Police said a 34-year-old man had been arrested and was later bailed while the investigation continued.
Witnesses are being urged to come forward.
