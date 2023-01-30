Hull crime-fighting funding bids now open
Community groups are being invited to apply for a share of a £250,000 crime-fighting fund.
Hull City Council said grants of between £500 and £25,000 are available.
The Crime Prevention Fund was launched in November, with the aim of finding "community-based solutions".
Councillor Rob Pritchard said: "The fund is designed to be used right at the heart of communities, to tackle the issues we know can blight day-to-day life."
Mr Pritchard, the authority's portfolio holder for communities, crime prevention and culture, said the money could be spent addressing issues directly, or invested in preventative measures.
'Safe public spaces'
He added: "When we tackle problems like drug use, vandalism, speeding and fly-tipping, we make our communities better and safer for all of us. None of us wants to be a victim of crime, but nobody wants to be drawn into it either.
"Part of crime prevention is making sure people have other opportunities which prevent them getting drawn into criminal activity."
Mr Pritchard said the public deserved spaces which were "clean, safe and pleasant", adding: "That's the driving force behind the fund."
Council leader Mike Ross has also written to groups inviting them to apply.
"The closing date for applications is approaching fast, but there's still time to get a bid in. We'd urge anyone with an idea big or small to come forward - you could even get together with neighbours if there's a particular problem in your area."
