State-of-the-art electric charging plans for West Ella service station
- Published
State-of-the-art electric charging bays to rapidly power vehicles have been included in proposals for a new service station near Hull.
Plans for the site, off Riplingham Road roundabout near West Ella, have been lodged with East Riding of Yorkshire Council.
They include 12 charging bays, eight petrol pumps and a car wash.
Developers say the chargers would provide energy for trips of up to 80 miles (128 km) in 15 minutes.
The Brookfield Group's plans for the station also include 55 parking spaces, a retail kiosk and a drive-thru coffee shop, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
If approved, the facility would also feature a car wash, two jet wash bays and three filling pumps for lorries and other HGVs.
The group said the development would bring around £4.5m worth of investment into the area and could create up to 31 full time jobs.
Nearly one third of all the UK's public charging devices for electric vehicles are in London.
Government data released in January showed 8,680 new charging devices were installed nationwide in the past year - increasing the total by 31%.
The government said it had invested more than £2bn to support the switch to electric vehicles and was aiming for there to be 300,000 charging devices in the UK by 2030.
