Man left with life-long brain injury after Scunthorpe attack
A man who punched another man in the head leaving him with a "life-long" brain injury has been jailed.
Michael McDonagh attacked the victim at a golf course in Broughton, near Scunthorpe, on 13 March 2022.
Police said he assaulted the man after accusing him of helping himself to the venue's bar facilities.
McDonagh, 33, from Worsbrough Dale, Barnsley, was jailed for two years at Grimsby Crown Court after admitting the attack.
He pleaded guilty to a charge of grievous bodily harm at a hearing in April.
Humberside Police said the 33-year-old punched the man in the head causing him to fall to the floor unconscious.
The victim suffered a fractured skull and a bleed on the brain and was hospitalised for "a number of months", the force said.
McDonagh was sentenced on Friday, but police have only just released details of the hearing.
Det Con Emma Shakespeare said: "Firstly, I'd like to commend the victim and his family for their strength and bravery throughout the investigation.
"As a result of McDonagh's actions, a man has been left with a life-long brain injury causing him and his family unimaginable upset and distress."
