Hull council tax bills set to rise by at least £51 a year
- Published
Council tax bills in Hull are set to rise by 4.99% as the authority looks to save almost £9m.
If budget proposals are approved, a household in the cheapest Band A property would pay £1,079.22 in 2023/24 - an increase of £51.29.
Hull City Council's Liberal Democrat leader Mike Ross said the budget was about creating "a cleaner, greener and safer city".
A final decision is expected to be taken on 23 February.
The authority is seeking to make £8.9m worth of savings over 12 months from April, to create a balanced budget.
'Every penny count'
Deputy Leader councillor Jackie Dad said: "Everyone knows that the cost of everything is rising and the government is giving less and less funding to Hull City Council.
"In these circumstances, we need to make every penny count and make sure local residents get the vital services they deserve."
Under plans, households in Band B properties would be expected to pay £59.84 more per year, taking their annual bill for 2023/24 to £1,259.09, while Band D properties would face a £1,618.83 bill - an extra £76.94.
In the proposed budget report, £1.5m would be spent on improving high streets and shopping parades, and a £1m "spring clean" fund would repair broken signage, mend potholes and remove years of grime.
Money for the administration's crime prevention fund would also be doubled to £500,000 next year, while £100,000 could be allocated for new "pocket parks", to "create new community facilities in the heart of local neighbourhoods".
'Restructuring'
Two per cent of the proposed increase is ring-fenced for social care,
Councillor Ross said: "The proposed budget also includes continuing the commitment to supporting the people of Hull through the cost of living crisis, providing ongoing support to local food banks and supporting a network of warm spaces so people don't have to choose between heating and eating."
Planned savings include reducing the authority's property portfolio and continuing a vacancy freeze.
According to the report, there could be some "restructuring". Where workers cannot be "redeployed", there may be "a small number of redundancies".
