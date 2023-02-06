Grimsby: £5m landmark bridge restoration begins
- Published
The £5m restoration of a Grade II-listed bridge in North East Lincolnshire is due to begin later.
The Corporation Road Bridge, which opened in 1925, is a well-known landmark in Grimsby.
Work, which includes repairs to corroded steel parts and the lifting mechanism, is expected to be completed by Christmas, North East Lincolnshire Council said.
A full road closure would be in place while the work took place, it added.
The bridge, which spans the River Freshney, is a main route into Grimsby town centre, connecting Corporation Road to Victoria Street South.
Its refurbishment is being undertaken by Spencer Group, which has worked on some of the UK's biggest bridge projects, including the Humber Bridge and £10m repair work to the Forth Road Bridge.
Councillor Stewart Swinburn, portfolio holder for environment and transport at the authority, said the works would "safeguard this iconic landmark for years to come and be a key contributor to the ongoing regeneration works in this area".
The bridge would remain open to pedestrians and cyclists, except during short periods when the contractor would need to test the lifting mechanisms, a spokesperson for the council said.
The project has been funded by £2.9m from the Department for Transport, £1.8m set aside by the council and a further £320,000 from the Local Transport Fund.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.