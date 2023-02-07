Hull docks redevelopment consultation launched
People's views are sought on plans for a new terminal for cruise liners in Hull and the future of the ice arena.
A six-week consultation has launched on a proposed redevelopment of docklands and the former Smith and Nephew site.
New homes, shops and an employment zone are also included in the plan, according to Hull City Council.
The survey, which runs until 17 March, will also ask people for their views on the location of the ice arena and Kingston retail park.
The council's cabinet said it supports the Western Docklands Masterplan and wants to hear what residents think about the scheme.
It has organised drop-in sessions for members of the public to view the plans at the ice rink on 8 February from 16:00 GMT to 19:00 and 18 February from 11:00 to 16:00.
An event for businesses takes place at the arena on 16 February from 16:00 to 19:00.
People can also share their views on the plans through an online survey that launched on Monday and a council spokesperson said the response will be "considered by the council in drafting a final version of the masterplan, which will then be presented to cabinet later this year".
