Biker and passenger killed in motorcycle crash in Hull
A motorcyclist and his passenger have died following a crash in Hull.
The two men, aged 19 and 25, were riding on a purple Yamaha motorcycle when it was involved in a collision on Hall Road at 16:40 GMT on Wednesday.
The crash happened near to the junction with Courtland Road, according to Humberside Police.
Officers have appealed for anyone who may have seen the bike before or at the time it crashed, or anyone with dashcam footage, to get in touch.
