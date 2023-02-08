Ian Staves: Seven men arrested over Wootton murder plot
- Published
Seven people have been arrested on suspicion of plotting the murder of a man in North Lincolnshire, police said.
Ian Staves, 44, was found dead at his home in Cherry Lane, Wootton, at about 12:20 BST on 12 September last year.
The seven men were arrested on Wednesday on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder and remain in custody.
Humberside Police's Det Ch Insp Alan Curtis said the investigation into Mr Staves' death had been "long and complex".
"Our enquiries to identify the circumstances around Ian's murder continue and we would ask anyone with further information to come forward," he said.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.