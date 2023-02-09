Listening ears wanted for North East Lincolnshire new mums support
A group which supports new mums in North East Lincolnshire has said it is essential it expands and has appealed for new volunteers.
Butterflies has said all people need is a willingness to listen and to share their own parenting experiences.
They said that out of the 1,500 babies born in the area each year around 300 new mothers could benefit from support.
The project is supported by the council which has backed its appeal for new volunteers.
Sara Wagstaff, North East Lincolnshire's Early Years manager, said it offers a chance for people to make new friends while offering a "listening ear".
"We find that Butterflies helps the new parents in so many ways - encouraging them to be more confident, and strengthening relationships with their children," she said.
She added that all new mothers sometimes want someone to share with and to learn they "are not alone" in facing new challenges.
Ms Wagstaff said the project could also be extremely rewarding for the volunteers.
"They really feel they are giving something back and they can see they are making a difference, it's wonderful," she said.
Butterflies was launched in 2019, financially supported by North East Lincolnshire Council.
Volunteer Jess, who preferred not to give her surname, was one of those who decided to take part.
"Volunteering for Butterflies Mums is great, it is lovely to support mums and families with the everyday challenges that we have all been through.
"For me I wish I had had this support when I was a new mum, just somebody to lean on and tell me it's going to be alright," she added.
