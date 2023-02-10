East Yorkshire parents urged to get children half-term flu jabs
Parents whose children have not had a flu vaccine are being offered catch-up clinics in Hull and East Yorkshire during half-term.
The clinics will offer pre-booked appointments for the vaccine to eligible children who might have missed their in-school vaccinations.
It applies to all primary school aged children and secondary school pupils in years seven to nine.
Flu vaccines for those under 18 are administered by nasal spray.
An injectable vaccination can be offered to those who require it for religious, medical or dietary reasons.
The clinics, which will run from 13 to 17 February, are being operated by local provider IntraHealth at various locations in Hull and East Yorkshire.
Public health nurse consultant Zoe Stevens, said: "Parents of children in the East Riding are encouraged to take up this extra opportunity for flu vaccination if their child missed their in-school clinic last term or in January.
"It's not too late as flu season will continue into spring and the vaccine changes every year depending on the strains of flu in circulation."
She said the annual vaccination offered the best protection against serious illness and helped to reduce the spread of flu.
Parents of pre-school children aged two and three years and of children in a high-risk group, can still make an appointment through their GP surgery.
