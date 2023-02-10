Andrew Welbourne killing: Daniel Astley jailed for seven years
A man has been jailed for seven years for killing another man in a "chilling" unprovoked attack outside a pub.
Andrew Welbourne, 33, died in hospital five days after he was assaulted outside the Lord Roberts pub in Scunthorpe on 1 October 2021.
Grimsby Crown Court heard Daniel Astley had punched Mr Welbourne in the head repeatedly "like a piledriver" as he lay on the ground.
Astley, of Laurel Way, Scunthorpe, was convicted of manslaughter at trial.
Mr Welbourne's mother, Doreen Holland, said the day of the attack would live with her forever, describing the time she spent with her son in hospital as "unbearable".
In a statement read out in court she said: "I lost his brother 11 years ago, Andrew's death now is almost too much to bear."
Passing sentence Mr Justice Lavender told Astley: "The CCTV footage of the attack is chilling.
"You punched straight down five times like a piledriver while Mr Welbourne's head was on the ground.
"You killed Andrew Welbourne and on that day you ended his life and brought grief and misery to the lives of others."
'Appalling violence'
The court heard Mr Welbourne had been drinking and chatting in the pub with his mother on the day of the attack.
His mother said he had seemed to be "back on track after going through a difficult period".
Prosecutor Michael Collins told the court that later, as Mr Welbourne was standing outside the pub, Astley drove his van at him because he had seen him swing a bag at another vehicle.
Mr Collins said Astley then stopped his van, got out and punched Mr Welbourne six times in six seconds, before punching him five more times as he lay on the floor.
The judge told the court Mr Welbourne's death had been caused by "an unusual combination of factors".
He said Mr Welbourne had an undiagnosed, pre-existing heart condition which, following the attack, "precipitated serious cardiac arrest".
Defence Counsel, Richard Wright KC, said Astley had not intended to kill Mr Welbourne and had been the victim of the difference between "intention and consequence".
Mr Justice Lavender ordered that Astley must spend an additional three years on licence after his release from prison, adding: "This was a case of mindless and appalling violence for no explicable reason."
