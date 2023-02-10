Hull: Hall Road motorcycle crash victims named by police
- Published
Two men who died following a motorcycle crash in Hull have been named by police.
Kane McBride, 19, and Adam Wright, 25, were riding on a Yamaha motorcycle when it was involved in a collision on Hall Road, near the junction with Courtland Road, at about 16:40 GMT on Wednesday.
Officers have appealed to the driver of a red Ford Ka, who may have witnessed the crash, to contact them.
Both of the men's families are being supported by officers, the force said.
A force spokesperson said: "Our thoughts remain with their families who are being supported by specially trained officers.
"Both families have asked for their privacy to be respected at this difficult time as they come to terms with their loss."
