Ian Staves: Six men charged over alleged murder plot
- Published
Six men have been charged with plotting to murder a man in North Lincolnshire, Humberside Police said.
Ian Staves, 44, was found dead at his home in Cherry Lane, Wootton, at about 12:20 BST on 12 September last year.
The men, from Hull, Scunthorpe and Doncaster, were charged on Friday with conspiracy to commit murder, a police spokesperson said.
All six have been remanded in custody and are expected to appear before Grimsby Magistrates' Court on Saturday.
They are:
- Nicholas James St Clair, 34, of Castle Grove, Hull
- Bobby Gibson, 18, of Woodcock Street, Hull
- Aaron Windas, 39, of Anlaby Road, Hull
- Celestino Furtado, 36, of Waterloo Street, Hull
- Jamie Smith, 33, of Skippindale Road, Scunthorpe
- Patrick Joseph Smith, 27, previously of Doncaster
The force said Mr Furtado has also been charged with three firearms offences.
A seventh person, arrested earlier this week as part of the investigation to Mr Staves' death, has been released on police bail.
