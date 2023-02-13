Grimsby community orchard transformation for car park
- Published
Part of a town's car park is to be transformed into an orchard and "peaceful place" for local residents.
A total of 35 fruit trees will be planted and raised beds for vegetables installed, taking up about a third of Grimsby's Garibaldi Street car park.
It is being funded from an £85,000 government grant to create urban green spaces and refurbish parks in the town.
Organiser Mary Vickers said teaching people to grow at least some of their own food was "immensely valuable".
"Simply working together in the open air is known to increase wellbeing," she said.
"Adding this to the provision of practical growing and cooking skills can greatly increase both individual and community resilience. It can also be fun."
Mrs Vickers, who works as a community food co-ordinator, said as well as supporting local food banks, the transformation of part of the car park would also help "individuals and communities to move away from reliance on free food parcels".
As part of the scheme, a Salvation Army building opposite the car park has opened a community training kitchen to teach people cooking skills.
Major Alison Gardner, church leader at Grimsby Salvation Army, said: "The creation of this garden represents all that is good in our community.
"This project will provide many things, not only fresh produce for people who are struggling with the cost of living and reliant on food banks, but a peaceful place where people can sit among the trees in East Marsh, enjoy a picnic and view the dock tower," she said.
The garden is expected to be completed by the end of March and organisers are appealing for volunteers to help with its construction.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk