Future of derelict listed buildings in Grimsby considered
A council is considering the future of three buildings which have been blighted by fires and vandalism.
North East Lincolnshire Council is assessing options for the properties on Grimsby's Eleanor Street, which include the Grade II listed former art college.
Property regeneration consultants had been asked to compile an in-depth report on the site.
The privately-owned buildings have fallen into disrepair since the college closed in 1994.
Fires repeatedly ripped through the site in 2022 and the street was closed for weeks over safety concerns following an alleged arson attack in June.
Philip Jackson, leader of North East Lincolnshire Council, said residents had "suffered in the wake of issues created by these buildings and their worsening state of repair".
He added: "Whilst these buildings are privately owned, the council will do all it can to work with the relevant parties to find solutions.
"We need to be clear that doing nothing is not an option."
'Historic importance'
The council and Historic England commissioned a property regeneration firm to review options for the buildings' future.
It considers how the properties could be transformed using grant funding.
Demolition is also being considered, though the council said Historic England was "highly unlikely" to approve this option "without much greater consideration of potential uses for the preserved structures" due "to the structures' historic importance".
The council also commissioned a separate security study of the site and said it had shared its recommendations with the landowner.
Mr Jackson said: "It is important that we work with the appropriate organisations to look at our options thoroughly and make the right decisions.
"This will be done over the coming months in the hope that we can reach a conclusion and move forward."
