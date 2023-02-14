Ian Staves: Six men to face trial over alleged Wootton murder plot
Six men charged with plotting to murder a man in North Lincolnshire are set to face trial in September.
Ian Staves, 44, was found dead at his home in Cherry Lane, Wootton, at about 12:20 BST on 12 September 2022.
The men, from Hull, Scunthorpe and Doncaster, were charged on Friday with conspiracy to commit murder, a Humberside Police spokesperson previously said.
At Hull Crown Court on Monday, all six men were further remanded in custody.
A plea and trial preparation hearing is due to take place on 2 May.
The charged men are:
- Nicholas James St Clair, 34, of Castle Grove, Hull
- Bobby Gibson, 18, of Woodcock Street, Hull
- Aaron Windas, 39, of Anlaby Road, Hull
- Celestino Furtado, 36, of Waterloo Street, Hull
- Jamie Smith, 33, of Skippindale Road, Scunthorpe
- Patrick Joseph Smith, 27, previously of Doncaster
Humberside Police said Mr Furtado had also been charged with three firearms offences.
