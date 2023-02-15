Hull Fair will not be impacted by Hull City expansion - council
The centuries-old Hull Fair will not be impacted by plans to create a sports village at Hull City's MKM Stadium, the city's council leader has said.
The Hull Daily Mail reported the club's £25m project would see the fair forced from its site on Walton Street.
Responding to the report on BBC Radio Humberside, Councillor Mike Ross said "our commitment to the Walton Street site remains".
The BBC has approached Hull City for comment.
The fair, which has a long tradition in the city dating back to 1293, is held on a 16-acre car park in the first week of October.
Mr Ross said the council welcomed the football club's plans for the site, which he said were "ambitious".
"It's just about finding a way that respects the traditions of Hull as well and one that works for everyone concerned," he said.
The council leader said the scheme would take time to develop and would not happen "overnight".
The Hull Daily Mail report said the plan potentially called "for a controversial relocation of Hull Fair from its historic Walton Street site".
However, Mr Ross said: "The stage we're at at the moment is there are detailed discussions going on between the club and the council in terms of what can be done there.
"What's encouraging is there is a commitment and an enthusiasm to make this work."
Mr Ross said the council did not want to see the fair's long history on the site lost.
"So that commitment to the Walton Street site remains," he added.
"The council is confident we can accommodate both the ambition and scale that the club is after, while also protecting Hull Fair for the future as well."
