Storm Otto: Yellow wind warning for Yorkshire
- Published
High winds could cause travel disruption across Yorkshire and a yellow weather warning has been issued.
The Met Office said Storm Otto would move across northern England from the early hours of Friday, bringing gusts in excess of 75mph (120km/h).
It also warned road, air and rail services could be disrupted or delayed and power cuts could occur.
The warning, which began at 05:00 GMT, will remain in place until 14:00 GMT, the Met Office said.
The alert, in force for much of the region, stated there was a "small chance of injuries and danger to life from flying debris" along with a risk of damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs.
It also said there was the likelihood of large waves, especially along the North Sea coast.
Motorists have also been warned of the potential for challenging driving conditions.
Luke Hindle, National Network Manager at National Highways, said: "With the potential for high winds, it is important to plan ahead for your journey, and if weather conditions become challenging, adjust your driving behaviour and take extra care.
"It's also a good idea for people to check their vehicles, such as tyres, coolant and oil levels, before heading out to reduce the risk of breakdowns."
Storm Otto is the Met Office's first named storm of the season.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.