Cleethorpes holidaymakers giving up caravans over price rise
- Published
Caravan owners at a site in Cleethorpes say a spike in fees has left them with no option but to leave at the end of the season.
Long-time owner Eileen Payne said she faced a £777 rise in one year for her pitch at Haven's Thorpe Park, taking her annual bill to £5,695.
She said part of the increase was being used to fund development, which she and some other owners did not want.
Haven said it was sorry to hear about the concerns raised.
Customers said they were being charged extra for a new "Adventure Village" attraction and marina bar.
Mrs Payne said in her case it meant a charge of £303 was included in her fees for 2023.
"I'm 71 - my husband is older - what fun are we going to get out of a high tower," she said, adding that the increase meant they could no longer afford the fees.
"Our happy place has been taken away from us," she said.
Michael Corr, another owner at the Humberston resort, told BBC Look North: "This will probably be our last season - to mortgage a house in Cleethorpes is cheaper than owning a caravan on Thorpe Park."
Others said they had not been properly consulted on the extra charges.
Amanda Sheppard said: ''If they want to develop the site, they have to forecast for it in their own budget, not take it from the owners," she said.
Haven said all owners had received information about the Marina Bar and Adventure Village at Thorpe Park in letters sent in 2021, 2022 and 2023.
In a statement, a spokesperson said: "In line with ongoing investment at our parks, we are continually working to improve facilities and the overall offering to benefit our owners and guests.
"We endeavour to always act with full transparency when communicating our plans to our owner community and are sorry to hear that some owners have raised these concerns.
"Our owners are incredibly important to us and we encourage those that wish to discuss the changes to get in touch with the park team directly."
