Humberside Police inspector 'groped two teenage girls' - hearing
- Published
A police officer touched two teenage girls inappropriately and kissed one of them after taking her to his home, a misconduct hearing has been told.
Inspector Craig Mattinson is said to have groped the girls, who were 14 and 17 at the time, between April 2003 and April 2005.
Humberside Police allege his conduct was "unprofessional, sexual and/or inappropriate" and amounts to gross misconduct.
Mr Mattinson denies the allegations.
Olivia Checa-Dover, on behalf of Humberside Police, told the hearing the complainants, know as Miss A and Miss B, were sharing a flat at the time of the alleged misconduct.
She said both were "incontrovertibly vulnerable", something, she added, that would have been "obvious to any adult, let alone a police officer".
Giving evidence, Miss B, the older of the two complainants, described Mr Mattinson as "extremely touchy-feely" and "persistent".
She described how on one occasion he had taken her to his home, saying that "as soon as I got in the car he wanted to touch me".
She said once they reached his home he had given her wine and ordered pizza.
She said: "I remember his tongue down the back of my throat. I was quite relieved when the pizza arrived because it was so intense."
Earlier Miss A had told the hearing the officer attended her flat on two occasions, including once in police uniform.
She said she had received texts from him "for a few weeks", including one saying he wanted to watch her get "stoned in a miniskirt"
She went on to tell the hearing how Mr Mattinson "had a smirk on his face" while touching her over her clothing.
Ms Checa-Dover said the officer had had professional cause to attend the flat initially but his behaviour afterwards "went beyond that"
Helen Chapman, on behalf of Mr Mattinson asked Miss A why she had only reported the officer in March 2021, to which the complainant said she had not known any different at the time and now wanted to set an example for her own child.
Ms Checa-Dover said although the allegations were serious, neither girl had exaggerated their accounts.
She said: "Why limit the allegations if they had wanted to get a police officer into trouble?"
The hearing, which is taking place at the former Magistrates' Court in Goole, continues.
