Holderness: New £9.6m crematorium to open
A £9.6m state-of-the-art crematorium will open in East Yorkshire later.
Lelley Fields Crematorium in Holderness is the first crematorium to open in the region in 25 years.
Work on the facility off Sproatley Road, near Preston, which will be run by East Riding of Yorkshire Council, began at the end of 2021.
A spokesperson for the council said it would offer relatives and friends "a peaceful and tranquil place to commemorate their loved ones".
Kier Construction had worked alongside the council's building design team to deliver the project, the spokesperson said.
The last crematorium to open in the area was the privately-run Haltemprice Crematorium which started operating in 1998.
