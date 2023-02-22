British Steel: Scunthorpe reacts to plans to axe 260 jobs
Scunthorpe has reacted with dismay - but not shock - to the announcement by British Steel that it would shut its coking ovens, with the loss of up to 260 jobs.
The Chinese-owned firm blamed rising costs and demands to be greener.
One mother-of-four whose husband works at the plant predicted tough times ahead for the Lincolnshire town.
Meanwhile, a British Steel supplier warned of dire implications for the supply chain.
Kevin Gearing, owner of KDG Workwear Ltd, supplies about £20,000 worth of clothing and equipment direct to British Steel each month. A similar amount is spent by contractors.
He said: "It's devastating, but it's nothing new. It's just the volume of people going this time. Unfortunately, going green means you don't need coke."
Mother-of-four Vikki Griffiths, 32, whose husband works at the plant, was unaware of the announcement when the BBC spoke with her in the town centre.
Reacting, she said: "I'm not at all surprised but it's still really awful news for Scunthorpe. The owners have been given all this help from the government, but now they're planning to get rid of up to 260 workers."
Mrs Griffiths said the future of Scunthorpe steel looked "really positive until around a year ago".
"Then it all changed," she added.
Jingye, the Chinese owner of British Steel, said "decisive action" was needed, explaining its coke ovens were reaching the end of their life.
It added that closing them would "bring environmental benefits including reductions in emissions to air and water".
But with four children to feed and clothe, Mrs Griffiths said her family's concern was simply making ends meet.
She said: "Like everyone else, we have a mortgage, bills to pay and mouths to feed. I work part-time, my partner earns way more than I do. We would be in real trouble if he was to lose his job."
Stavros Mappouras, owner of Valandys fish and chip restaurant, said many of his customers would be steelworkers.
"This is very bad for the town," he said. "It will have a knock-on effect for everyone."
Mr Mappouras was critical of Jingye, which currently employs around 4,200 workers in the UK.
He said: "Companies come in looking to make money rather than looking after the workers."
Coking ovens turn coal into coke which burns at the higher temperature needed for blast furnaces to make steel. Under plans put forward by British Steel, it would import coke.
Gary Mills, 73, shopping with his wife in the town centre, thought Britain was becoming over-reliant on imports.
He said: "It's a blinking shame. The works here have provided work for a lot of people over many years."
