British Steel: Council to offer job interviews to staff facing redundancy
- Published
British Steel workers who lose their jobs in the closure of Scunthorpe's coke ovens will be offered an interview at North Lincolnshire Council, the local authority's leader has said.
Rob Waltham said the council would do "everything we can" to support the 260 staff facing redundancy.
It is also setting up a "high-level taskforce" to respond to the closure.
British Steel, owned by Chinese company Jingye, has blamed rising energy costs and demands to be greener for the cuts.
Mr Waltham said it was a "really sad time" for people whose jobs are at risk and their families.
He told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: "The council will step up and do everything it can to support getting those skills and talented people back into the labour market as quickly as we can."
Those affected would be guaranteed an interview for "any vacancies" at the council, said Mr Waltham, who added: "I'm sure that other employers will be up for doing the same."
The council said it was working "at pace" to set up a taskforce involving the government, local MPs Holly Mumby-Croft and Andrew Percy and steel union representatives to support workers affected by the shutdown of the coke ovens.
The government has said this week's announcement by British Steel was "very disappointing" while negotiations were ongoing with the sector over funding support.
The closure of the ovens at the company's Scunthorpe headquarters means British Steel will import coke and has been seen as a concerning indicator about future of the UK steel industry.
The biggest steelworkers' union said the cuts could have a "catastrophic impact" on steel production in the UK.
British Steel said it was "disappointed at having to make such proposals" but said the closure would help to safeguard the company's future.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.