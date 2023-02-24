Hull crash: Man dies after car hits parked van on Hessle Road
A man has died after the car he was driving hit a parked van in Hull, Humberside Police said.
Emergency services were called to Hessle Road at about 08:45 GMT on Friday, after reports a black Chrysler PT Cruiser had hit a parked van near the junction with St Georges Road.
Police believe the driver suffered a medical episode at the wheel. No one else was injured, officers said.
Witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage are urged to contact police.
