A1077(M) crash: Man killed in motorway barrier crash
- Published
A man has died in a car crash on a motorway near Scunthorpe.
A second man also suffered life-changing injuries when a Mercedes C350 Sport hit a barrier on the A1077(M) on Friday night, Humberside Police said.
The motorway was closed following the crash but reopened on Saturday morning.
Police have appealed for witnesses to the crash, which happened at about 21:45 GMT on the northbound carriageway, just past a roundabout where the M181 becomes the A1077(M).
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.