A18 crash: Van passenger suffers life-threatening injuries in collision
- Published
A man is in hospital with "potentially life-threatening" injuries suffered in a collision on the A18 near Scunthorpe, police said.
The man was a passenger in a white Ford Transit Connect van which collided with a silver BMW at the B1398 junction, just before 20:00 GMT on Saturday.
The drivers and other passengers in both vehicles suffered minor injuries, Humberside Police said.
Officers investigating the incident have appealed for witnesses.
Police have also asked for any dashcam footage showing the Transit travelling eastwards on the A18 before the crash.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.