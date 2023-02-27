New East Yorkshire 'all-electric' prison to be named HMP Millsike
- Published
A new prison which will house almost 1,500 inmates has been named HMP Millsike after a public consultation.
Due to open in 2025, it will be built near HMP Full Sutton in East Yorkshire, the Ministry of Justice (MoJ) said.
It will be the first prison in the UK to run solely on electricity, using solar panels and heat pump technology, the ministry added.
Prisons minister Damian Hinds said it was "a vital advancement" towards the goal of 20,000 new prison places.
The new jail, near York, was named after a nearby beck which runs adjacent to the jail and next to the current Category A and B HMP Full Sutton prison sites.
The name was agreed by Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab who had been presented with a shortlist partly decided by local residents.
Previously dubbed a "mega-prison" by campaigners against the build, the 1,440-bed jail is one of several projects currently aimed at hitting the government's target of 20,000 additional prison places.
The new "all-electric" jail was expected to save taxpayers more than £1m a year due to the use of solar panels and heat pumps, the MoJ said.
It would consume approximately a quarter of the energy used to heat traditional Victorian prisons such as HMP Wormwood Scrubs, it added.
More than 500 new jobs were expected to be created by the jail opening, according to the ministry.
The existing HMP Full Sutton facility has capacity for about 500 prisoners.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.