Cost of living: Grimsby parents 'make nappies last'
Parents are changing babies less frequently due to the soaring price of nappies, a charity has said.
Formed last year, Grimsby's West Marsh Baby Bank gives away milk, clothes and nappies to struggling families.
Helper Neil Barber told the BBC: "It's noticeable how many parents are trying to make nappies last.
"Before, they would change the nappy the minute the baby soiled them. Now it's a matter of leaving them because they can't afford to keep doing them."
Items are stored and distributed at West Marsh Community Centre.
The BBC also spoke to Ben and Sophie, who were collecting items for their four children aged between four months and four.
They sometimes have to choose between paying household bills and ensuring their children are provided for.
"I won't let my children go without," said Sophie.
Kind-hearted residents, many parents themselves, donate to the bank.
Sophie said the facility was a lifesaver for families, like them, who have fallen on tough times, and she was full of praise for Leanne Hudson, the charity's founder.
"You don't feel like you are being judged," said Sophie, talking about her visits to collect baby essentials.
With the cost of nappies and baby milk reportedly rising faster than inflation, Leanne said many families are struggling to make ends meet.
She said: "Everything has gone up. Even people who are working are struggling."
Leanne knows of families forced to "either feed themselves or their families".
Ben admitted it was "daunting" asking for help, but urged others who are struggling in the cost of living crisis to do the dame.
"You have to bite the bullet," he said. "If you don't, it's going to affect your kids."
