Remnants exhibition looks at Beverley's history through items in plain view
- Published
An exhibition exploring the history of an East Yorkshire town which "we hardly notice" will open later.
Remnants at Beverley's Guildhall will examine the fragments of buildings and traces of lost industries around the town.
Organisers state it will show elements of history "hiding in plain sight" that help tell the town's story.
The exhibition will run at the Guildhall until the end of June.
Kloskk Tryer, who produced the exhibition, said: "We hardly notice some of the traces belonging to Beverley's history which are hiding in plain sight today."
She said the remains were everywhere "from a piece of wall belonging to a long-gone pub to strange marks on walls and mysterious lettering on kerbstones".
"If you know where to look, these remnants of the past are all around us," she added.
