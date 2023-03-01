Food shortages see surge in home-growing, say suppliers
Britons are increasingly producing their own "fast-growing" fruit and vegetables due to shortages in shops.
A number of supermarket chains have introduced limits on sales of certain fruit and vegetables after extreme weather hit harvests abroad.
People are now reaching for their gardening gloves and trowels, seed suppliers have told the BBC.
One Yorkshire-based greenhouse supplier said people were choosing to "fend for themselves".
David Carey, managing director of Suffolk-based seed company Mr Fothergill's, said business was booming.
He said: "We've seen a real increase in fastest-growing salad vegetables, tomatoes, lettuce and herbs that you can get started on a window sill and have quick crops."
Nicola Lee, owner of Kent-based Nicky's Seeds, said her sales had increased by 25% due to the shortages.
She said: "We're seeing huge demand for tomato, pepper and cucumber seeds. Everyone wants tomatoes.
"People are finding shortages in the supermarkets and deciding to grow their own."
On Tuesday, Lidl became the latest supermarket to introduce limits, putting a maximum of three per customer on peppers, tomatoes and cucumbers, due to "a recent increase in demand".
It followed similar moves by Tesco, Aldi, Asda and Morrisons, leaving some consumers facing empty shelves.
Jonathan Catlow, from Elloughton Greenhouses near Hull, said all indicators point towards people turning to home gardening as a way of ensuring a supply of healthy produce.
He said: "Due to the fragility of the supply chain, people are becoming interested in self-sufficiency; they're increasingly growing their own fresh produce."
Mr Catlow said the current spike follows hot on the heels of the pandemic when the company's sales doubled.
"People had time on their hands during lockdown and wanted to avoid queues," explained Mr Catlow.
With greenhouses ranging from £400 to £20,000, Mr Catlow said there was a greenhouse for most budgets.
He added: "With the right equipment, you can grow food all year round. Home-grown food tastes much better.
"Take tomatoes, you tend to lose the aromatics when they're picked up in gloved hands, wrapped in plastic and transported."
Dr Chaitanya Gupta, from East Yorkshire, said he was now preparing his three greenhouses ready for sowing.
He said: "My 16-year-old daughter helps me looks after the plants. It's very good father and daughter bonding time.
"It's fantastic being able to go outside with a bowl and pick a few tomatoes, salad leaves or raspberries. You also have control over what you're putting into your body."
