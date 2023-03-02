Grimsby Town fans hail 'surreal' FA Cup 5th round victory
- Published
Grimsby Town fans have hailed their FA Cup heroes after the League Two minnows reeled in Premier League Southampton on Wednesday night.
Inflatable fish mascots were thrusted skywards on the south coast at the final whistle as the Mariners netted an unlikely 2-1 victory in the 5th round.
They secured their first quarter final in the competition for 84 years and next face fellow seaside team Brighton.
About 4,000 fans made the 240-mile trip, many with Harry Haddocks in hand.
The club said it would gain about £250,000 for the famous win, with the proceeds promised to go into next season's playing budget.
Speaking to BBC Radio Humberside, Grimsby chairman Jason Stockwood called it an "absolutely magical day".
"If we can be a catalyst and help everyone in the town walk a couple of inches taller, like we all will tonight, that's the role we want to play," he said.
"I hope this is just another part of the narrative that helps us kick on towards a more optimistic future."
Harry the Haddock has been used by Grimsby fans as an inflatable symbol for more than 34 years after it jokingly featured in the reporting of the team's 1989 FA Cup journey to the 5th round.
But the side went one better on Wednesday, to the delight of Grimsby-born Mariners midfielder Harry Clifton.
He tweeted: "Simply unbelievable! Proud night for everyone involved! Grimsby Town are in the quarter finals of the FA Cup!!"
Morning, you Maaaaariners! 👋 pic.twitter.com/eJ7WYnxQbk— Grimsby Town F.C. (@officialgtfc) March 2, 2023
Bruce Fenwick, from Cleethorpes, was among the thousands who made the journey to the St Mary's Stadium along with his 11-year-old daughter Maisy.
"It was surreal," the 47-year-old supporter said.
"There's a generation of fans who only know us as League Two and non-league strugglers, just a small little club floating around those divisions.
"For them to see some success and enjoy us going deep into a competition like this is amazing really."
Mr Fenwick added: "I've seen a lot of rubbish in the last 15 years, but I've seen us win at Anfield, at Newcastle, at Wembley several times, so I'm very lucky."
Nigel Lowther, who inspired the first outing of the inflatable mascots in 1989 during his time as a sports reporter on the Grimsby Telegraph, told BBC Breakfast: "It was incredible to be in that crowd last night and a real privilege.
"The issue is going to be how many tickets can Brighton allocate to us because we'll have them all."
He added: "A weekend now rather than a Wednesday night, haddocks by the sea, it should be a really special occasion."
Grimsby Town's Gavan Holohan, who scored a brace of penalties to take the side through, said: "It's a bit bizarre to be honest, you look up and all you see is inflatable haddocks everywhere.
"It's pretty surreal but it definitely gives us boys a lift, it did in the last round against Luton as well."
Mr Stockwood joked: "I got a note from the FA saying we have to pay for the VAR, I said if we have to spend £10,000 slip it in an envelope to the referee rather than VAR.
"That's the best ten grand we've ever spent, the VAR."
Who would have thought that Harry Haddock would last longer in the #FACup than Harry Kane? Crazy cup night.— Henry Winter (@henrywinter) March 1, 2023
Hollywood actor Rob McElhenney, who co-owns the Wrexham AFC side the Mariners defeated in 2022's National League play-off semi-final, tweeted: "Congrats @officialgtfc!!!!
"Class team, class ownership and class supporters. Go win the whole thing."
Sky Sports News' Soccer Saturday presenter Jeff Stelling tweeted: Brilliant night for @officialgtfc and specially for @Gav_Holohan34.
"They and their fans were brilliant and totally deserved their place in the last 8."
