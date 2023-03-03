Rare phone boxes in Hull awarded listed status
- Published
Nine rare telephone boxes in and around Hull have been awarded Grade-II listed status.
The city's collection of K8 kiosks is among 50 remaining out of 11,000 placed around the UK between 1968 and 1983.
Hull's telecoms network was not operated by British Telecom (BT) which meant the boxes remained in position after BT privatised in 1984.
Historic England's Sarah Charlesworth said the evocative booths were "a beloved part of England's heritage".
"For many of us they've been the scene of memorable moments in our own lives from furtive conversations with first boyfriends to desperate calls home when we've been in a fix," she said.
According to Historic England, most of the K8s were replaced by the "sleek silver KX100 kiosk", which in turn was made virtually obsolete by mobile phone ownership.
Hull is the only place in England where the local council actively ran the public telephone network, having been granted a licence to operate from 1902 to 2007.
The network is now run by an independent company, Kingston Communications.
The K8s in Hull, along with other designs, were also painted cream, rather than the red used elsewhere in the country to denote their independence from the public phone network.
Catherine Croft, Director of the Twentieth Century Society, added: "The K8 is really the last in the line of the classic telephone boxes and their plight has long been a cause for C20 Society.
"We're delighted to see another brace of boxes recognised with national listing. They're the perfect example of how good design - no matter how small - can help enrich our highstreets and communities."
The Grade-II listed phone boxes are located at a number of locations in and around Hull, including in North Ferriby, Hedon, Brough and Wawne.
Potted history of the K8 phone box
- The K8 was designed in 1965-66 by architect Bruce Martin.
- He was commissioned by the General Post Office, owners of the public telephone network at the time.
- In contrast to the intricate glass panelling of Giles Gilbert Scott's iconic K2 and K6 boxes, the K8 was notable for its modern and minimalist appearance
- This made it simpler to repair and maintain
Source: Historic England
