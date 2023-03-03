Hull: Three people arrested following serious assault
Three people have been arrested after a man was seriously injured in an assault in Hull.
Police said the incident took place on Gainford Grove at about 04:00 GMT on Thursday, and the injured man had been taken to hospital for treatment.
Officers have not released further details of the arrested individuals, but said they remained in custody.
They appealed for anyone who witnessed the incident or had any information to contact them.
Det Ch Insp Doug Blackwood said he understood people living in the area would be concerned.
"I would like to offer reassurance that this was an isolated incident and there is not thought to have been any risk to the wider community," he said.
