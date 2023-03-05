Richard Gray murder: Man charged after fatal attack in Hull
A man has been charged with murder after a 45-year-old man died following an attack in Hull.
Richard Gray was assaulted at a property on Gainford Grove in the early hours of Thursday. He was taken to hospital but died from his injuries.
Humberside Police have now charged Christian Belcher, 30, of no fixed address, with his murder.
He has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Hull Magistrates Court on Monday.
Two other people who were arrested on suspicion of murder have since been released with no further action.
