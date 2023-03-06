Market Weighton: Murder investigation after woman's death
A woman has been found dead at a property prompting a murder investigation.
Humberside Police said they were called to a property on Aspen Close, Market Weighton, at about 16:00 GMT on Sunday.
A 39-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody, the force said.
Senior Investigating Officer Doug Blackwood said it was thought to be "an isolated incident with no wider risk to the public".
He added: "We understand a tragic incident of this nature will cause shock to the local community."
Patrols in the area would be stepped up to provide reassurance and a cordon remained in place, the force added.
