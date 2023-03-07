Events planned to mark Grimsby charter signing anniversary
The history of Grimsby is to be celebrated in a series of events marking the day it was given permission to run its own affairs.
A royal charter was awarded to the town on 11 March 1201, one of only seven places at the time to have such privileges.
It enabled town leaders to establish markets and set their own taxes.
North East Lincolnshire Council said events on Saturday would highlight the town's "rich history and heritage".
The 1201 charter has been lost but the town hall has a collection of historical documents which include a similar charter dating from 1227.
Tom Furneaux, cabinet member for tourism, said: "We have a rich history and heritage in Grimsby and our past is incredibly important as we look to the new future of the town.
"The anniversary of Grimsby's first Charter is something we should be extremely proud of and it's great to see 11 March being marked in our town's calendar."
To celebrate the anniversary, the Grimsby Borough flag will be raised at Grimsby town hall at 10:00 GMT on Saturday
Exhibitions will take place at Freeman Street Market and the town hall and a heritage trail has been launched on the Love Exploring app.
