Hull human remains identified as man missing since 2009
- Published
Human remains found on a railway embankment in Hull last year have been identified, police have said.
British Transport Police (BTP) said the bones found near Brackley Park in December were those of Michael Conboy, 80, who was reported missing in 2009.
Pictures of his possessions issued by police in February were recognised by his family and this identification was confirmed by DNA analysis, police said.
His death was not being treated as suspicious, BTP added.
The force said inquiries would continue to establish how Mr Conboy came to be at the embankment and how he died.
Officers previously said they thought the remains had lain undiscovered for more than seven years.
Anyone with further information has been asked to get in touch with police.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.