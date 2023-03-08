Market Weighton murder inquiry: Helen Harrison named as victim
A woman found dead at house in East Yorkshire has been named by police.
Helen Harrison, 59, was found fatally injured at an address in Aspen Close, in Market Weighton, on Sunday.
A 39-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder remains in custody, Humberside Police said.
The force said Ms Harrison's family was being supported by specially trained officers. The incident has been described as an "isolated incident" with no wider risk to the public
