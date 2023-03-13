Scunthorpe ex-police officer admits inappropriate victim relationship
- Published
A former police officer, who was sacked last year, has admitted to an inappropriate relationship with a female victim.
Simon Miller, 53, who had been based in Scunthorpe, pleaded guilty to the improper exercise of police powers and privileges at Grimsby Crown Court.
Humberside Police said the officer had been sacked following a misconduct hearing in August.
A judge on Friday granted Miller bail until he is sentenced on 20 April.
Humberside Police said a criminal and internal investigation had been launched after a complaint was made regarding inappropriate conduct and behaviour.
It emerged Miller had engaged in a sexual relationship with a vulnerable victim after meeting her following an incident in 2021.
'Abuse of position'
Supt Andy Maultby said Miller had "completely abused his position of trust" adding he had taken advantage of someone when "she was in need of support".
"His discreditable conduct and behaviour didn't just breach the standards of professionalism, it was utterly condemnable and unforgivable."
He praised the victim for her "courage in speaking out".
The force said a misconduct hearing had been held in private in August, in order not to jeopardise the criminal investigation into Miller.
In addition to dismissing him, the panel also placed him on the College of Policing Barred List.
Supt Maultby said: "We will not condone or accept any form of abuse of position within Humberside Police and we will always take action and hold those responsible to account."
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.