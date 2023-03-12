Hull's Macauley Hatch bike death sparks hard-hitting police film
A hard-hitting documentary showing the devastating impact a father's illegal motorbike death had on his family has been made by police.
The short film was the idea of PCSO Dawn Brown who held dying man Macauley Hatch in her arms after he crashed a stolen motorbike in Hull in 2021.
The 26-year-old left behind his partner Billie-Jo and two children.
Police hope highlighting the impact of the 26-year-old's death will deter others from reckless driving.
The film, Impact: The Left Behind, which will be shown in schools and to community groups, was premiered on Friday night at Ellerburn Avenue shops, in north Hull.
It was projected on to the side of Heron Frozen Foods and shown at hourly intervals.
Mr Hatch's partner said: "I've never felt pain like it.
"He thought he was just untouchable. Nothing could break him, nothing could hurt him and no-one realises the impact it has on families, taking a loved one away from them."
An average of 40 people die in road traffic crashes in the Humber area each year, according to Humberside Police.
The force said many involved young drivers and motorcyclists driving dangerously.
Mr Hatch's case was one of a number of fatalities in Hull and the surrounding area in recent years after a motorbike or car was taken without consent (TWOC).
The film also comes weeks after the deaths of Kane McBride, 19, and Adam Wright, 25, in a motorbike crash in Hall Road.
Humberside Police's Ch Supt Christine Wilson said: "Their losses are still resonating around the estate and we just don't want that to happen to other families and experience the pain of being left behind."
