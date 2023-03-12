More cameras at North East Lincolnshire schools to stop illegal parking
More schools in north-east Lincolnshire will get cameras to deter drivers from parking dangerously outside.
The council said £145,000 had been set aside for cameras at Waltham Leas Primary, Scartho Infants and Stanford Junior and Infants schools.
In addition there will be a rollout of automatic number plate recognition cameras at another six schools.
A meeting heard more than 100 penalty charges have been issued as a result of cameras at two other schools.
They have been installed at Signhills Academy in Cleethorpes and Old Clee Primary Academy in Grimsby, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Councillor Ron Shepherd, portfolio holder for safer and stronger communities at North East Lincolnshire Council, said the number of fines given out "demonstrate the need for this scheme and wholly justify our move to install the cameras".
Bus shelter replacements
The money was earmarked as the council set out its Local Transport Plan for the area until 2026.
This sets out where government money will go towards transport improvements in the area.
Other projects planned include investing £25,000 to replace seven bus shelters, including one at Cromwell Road.
About £100,000 has also been set aside for new or replacement electric vehicle (EV) charging points at St Peter's Avenue and Central Promenade in Cleethorpes and Cartergate and Abbey Walk in Grimsby.
