Humberside Police officers turning to food banks, says federation
Humberside Police officers are turning to food banks and loans in order to make ends meet, according to the chair of the area's Police Federation.
Lee Simms said the situation could get worse without a significant rise in police pay.
Nationally, the Police Federation of England and Wales (PFEW) has asked for a 17% pay rise.
The Home Office has said a rise above 3.5% could undermine efforts to recruit and maintain 20,000 extra officers.
"It is not about wanting a pay rise, it is about needing one," Mr Simms said.
"We just want what's right and fair, and for officers to get what they deserve, especially given the very real risk our members face every day by simply going to work."
PFEW, the body which represents rank and file officers, said a rise of 17% would address a real-terms decline in pay since 2000.
Mr Simms said he had spoken to officers who have resigned because "they can get better paid jobs in other areas", adding their ability to take action for better pay was limited.
"As police officers, we don't have the ability to strike, or have access to any form of industrial rights.
"If we don't get a fair pay deal, this needs to be legally explored."
Government figures state pay starts at between £23,556 and £26,682 for constables, depending on skills and experience, with a maximum salary of £43,032.
Chief Constables make between £148,371 and £206,274 depending on the size of their force, the level of crime and demand.
The Home Office told the Police Remuneration Review Body it recognised the bravery, commitment and professionalism of officers.
However, it said public sector pay awards significantly above those in the private sector could cause higher inflation.
The department said forces had been given an extra £140m to cover pay rises and recruitment for the coming financial year as part of £350m in additional funding.
"There is scope for forces to budget up to a 3.5% pay award within the existing settlement," it said.
It added that an unfunded pay award would "significantly impact on forces' ability to maintain officer numbers recruited as part of the Police Uplift Programme, effectively risking a reversal of the 20,000 officer uplift".
