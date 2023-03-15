North East Lincolnshire bans metal detectors and barbecues
Metal detectors and barbecues are to be banned from council owned land and beaches in North East Lincolnshire.
Ten new Public Space Protection Orders (PSPO) are to be introduced on 1 April after approval by the council's cabinet.
Other prohibitions include lighting bonfires, digging for fishing bait and releasing Chinese lanterns.
Anyone who breaks the orders can be issued with a £100 fixed penalty notice by enforcement officers.
The original plan for a total ban on metal detectors and Chinese lanterns was amended. Both activities can still be done, but will require prior written approval from the council.
This follows a public consultation with over 300 responses on all the bans and restrictions proposed found high levels of support for all the PSPO, except a complete ban on metal detecting, which was opposed by 59% to 41%.
Other measures include riding a jet ski too close to other water users, using council owned land as a take off or landing site for paragliders and parking on beach slipways.
Conservative councillor Ron Shepherd said if the PSPO proved successful more could be introduced.
"In Cleethorpes, we also have an internationally important habitat for wildlife," he said.
"These places are treasured by most people, but some activities can harm the environment and wildlife or put people at risk.
"We have PSPOs in place to tackle problems such as dog fouling, cycling in the pedestrian zone and anti-social behaviour."
The council said the new regulations will be soft launched, with individuals caught breaching the restrictions receiving a warning with a zero tolerance approach starting from 1 May.
Data recently released by North East Lincolnshire Council showed that more than 5,300 penalty charge notices were issued between April 2022 and January 2023.
