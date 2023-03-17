Ferens Art Gallery hosts Ancient Egypt exhibitions
- Published
Two free exhibitions offering a journey into Ancient Egypt have opened at Hull's Ferens Art Gallery.
Visitors will be able to learn more about the decoding of the Rosetta Stone in 1822 and the 1922 discovery of the tomb of Tutankhamun.
The British Museum's touring exhibition Egyptian Hieroglyphs: Unlock the Mystery takes place at the same time.
Primary schools will also be invited to view both exhibitions, which run until 18 June.
Councillor Alison Collinson, chair of Hull Culture and Leisure Ltd, said: "Ancient Egypt has fascinated people for generations.
"It's exciting that the Ferens, with the help and generosity of the British Museum, is able to offer these free exhibitions, which will showcase this sensational chapter of history for our local residents and schoolchildren to enjoy."
Hull Museums is displaying its collection of "beautifully-crafted" replicas of treasures found in Tutankhamun's tomb, which were made by sculptor William Aumonier Junior and his team of skilled artisans for the British Empire Exhibition, held at Wembley in 1924 and 1925.
Hartwig Fischer, director of the British Museum, said its exhibition marks 200 years since the "remarkable breakthrough to decipher a long-lost language".
He added: "For the first time in millennia the ancient Egyptians could speak directly to us.
"By breaking the code, our understanding of this incredible civilisation has given us an unprecedented window onto the people of the past and their way of life."
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.